Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Insider Scott Biller Sells 6,438 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Scott Biller sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $354,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) traded up 2.42% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 192,265 shares. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $67.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69. The company’s market capitalization is $2.29 billion.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.17. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 341.56% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The company earned $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 264.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post ($7.31) EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $137,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $246,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s therapeutic areas of focus are cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders, which are a group of over 600 rare genetic diseases caused by mutations, or defects, of single metabolic genes. The Company’s cancer product candidates are enasidenib and ivosidenib (AG-120), which target mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 (IDH2) and isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1), respectively, and AG-881, which targets both mutated IDH1 and mutated IDH2.

