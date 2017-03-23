Affimed NV (AFMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed NV in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed NV during the fourth quarter valued at $1,322,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Affimed NV during the third quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Affimed NV by 150.8% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 73,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 43,955 shares in the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) traded up 9.574% on Thursday, hitting $2.575. The stock had a trading volume of 202,960 shares. Affimed NV has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm’s market cap is $85.51 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

Affimed NV Company Profile

Affimed N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies. The Company’s product candidates are developed in the field of immuno-oncology, which represents an approach to cancer research that seeks to harness the body’s own immune system to fight tumor cells.

