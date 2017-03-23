Affimed NV (AFMD) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) opened at 2.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The firm’s market capitalization is $78.04 million. Affimed NV has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its position in Affimed NV by 150.8% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 73,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 43,955 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Affimed NV during the third quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affimed NV during the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV Company Profile

Affimed N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies. The Company’s product candidates are developed in the field of immuno-oncology, which represents an approach to cancer research that seeks to harness the body’s own immune system to fight tumor cells.

