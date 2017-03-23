Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.90.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) traded up 0.89% on Monday, hitting $160.64. The company had a trading volume of 108,427 shares. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $130.48 and a 12-month high of $179.85. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average of $150.16.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post $14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Upgraded to B by TheStreet” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/affiliated-managers-group-inc-amg-upgraded-to-b-by-thestreet.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,273.3% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 29.8% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms (Affiliates). The Company is focused on investing in the boutique investment management firms globally, including traditional, alternative and wealth management firms, specializing in an array of active return-oriented investment strategies.

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.