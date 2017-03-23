Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMG. Citigroup Inc reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.90.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) traded up 0.663% during trading on Monday, hitting $160.275. 119,368 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.708 and a beta of 1.59. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $130.48 and a 52 week high of $179.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average of $150.16.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post $14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/affiliated-managers-group-inc-amg-stock-rating-upgraded-by-thestreet.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,380,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,865,000 after buying an additional 206,539 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,913,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,987,000 after buying an additional 24,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,393,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,696,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,244,000 after buying an additional 36,345 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 908,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,403,000 after buying an additional 40,449 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms (Affiliates). The Company is focused on investing in the boutique investment management firms globally, including traditional, alternative and wealth management firms, specializing in an array of active return-oriented investment strategies.

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.