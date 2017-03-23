Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday.

AMG has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $194.00 price objective on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a buy rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.90.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) traded up 0.57% on Monday, reaching $160.12. 120,506 shares of the company traded hands. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $130.48 and a one year high of $179.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.02 and its 200 day moving average is $150.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post $14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkhorn Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,009,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,853,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,124,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after buying an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms (Affiliates). The Company is focused on investing in the boutique investment management firms globally, including traditional, alternative and wealth management firms, specializing in an array of active return-oriented investment strategies.

