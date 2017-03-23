Aetna Inc (AET) Insider Sells $3,829,018.70 in Stock

Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) insider Shawn M. Guertin sold 29,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $3,829,018.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392,619 shares. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.41. Aetna Inc has a 12-month low of $104.59 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business earned $15.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aetna Inc will post $8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from Aetna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Aetna’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AET. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Aetna in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Aetna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Vetr downgraded Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.19 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aetna in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aetna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Aetna by 3.6% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 63,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aetna by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna during the third quarter worth about $4,552,000. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Aetna by 14.1% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aetna by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

