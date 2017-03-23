Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) Receives $59.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

AERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cowen and Company assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) opened at 45.40 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.53 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $51.85.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Duyk sold 41,591 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,939,388.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,067 shares in the company, valued at $469,424.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Senzar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,150,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,893,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Co. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Co. now owns 1,838,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,600,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. The Company’s primary product candidates are Rhopressa and Roclatan.

