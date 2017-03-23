Aegis Reiterates Buy Rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Aegis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

INO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) traded up 1.69% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. 241,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The company’s market cap is $446.09 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 199.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.09) earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 56,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 729.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 42,764 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 252,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 77,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Inovio) is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases.

