Aegis Reiterates Buy Rating for Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Aegis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Leerink Swann set a $21.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $29.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) opened at 14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post ($3.49) EPS for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 2,459,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $29,999,995.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

