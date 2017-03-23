Aegis Reiterates Buy Rating for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Aegis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) traded up 5.63% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 198,392 shares. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The company’s market capitalization is $71.99 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,592,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including pain. It operates in the business of developing novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders segment. Its product candidate, AXS-02 (disodium zoledronate tetrahydrate), is an oral, targeted, non opioid therapeutic for chronic pain.

