Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Given “Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their outperform rating on shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. JMP Securities currently has a $138.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Vetr upgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.99 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wunderlich reiterated a hold rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.48.

Shares of Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded up 0.59% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.95. 1,302,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Systems has a 52 week low of $90.35 and a 52 week high of $130.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average of $109.60.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The software company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm earned $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Systems will post $3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles M. Geschke sold 48,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $5,003,843.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shantanu Narayen sold 173,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $19,786,508.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 456,440 shares of company stock worth $52,006,161. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,070 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 744,246 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $80,780,000 after buying an additional 40,224 shares during the period. Delta Lloyd NV boosted its position in Adobe Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Delta Lloyd NV now owns 157,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Adobe Systems by 174.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in Adobe Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 35,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

