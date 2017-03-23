Adeptus Health Inc (ADPT) Receives $18.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Adeptus Health Inc (NYSE:ADPT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Adeptus Health in a research report on Monday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adeptus Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of Adeptus Health (NYSE:ADPT) opened at 1.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 million, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. Adeptus Health has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $73.44.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 102,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $736,804.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adeptus Health by 1,767.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,132,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after buying an additional 1,072,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adeptus Health by 98.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,100,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,406,000 after buying an additional 1,043,115 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adeptus Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,715,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adeptus Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adeptus Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000.

About Adeptus Health

Adeptus Health Inc is a patient-centered healthcare company. The Company is engaged in providing emergency medical care through a network of independent freestanding emergency rooms in the United States and partnerships with various healthcare systems. The Company has approximately 80 freestanding facilities and over two licensed general hospitals.

