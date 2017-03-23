AdCare Health Systems, Inc. (ADK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AdCare Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:ADK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of AdCare Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:ADK) opened at 1.25 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $24.39 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. AdCare Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

AdCare Health Systems Company Profile

AdCare Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a self-managed real estate investment company that invests in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. The Company’s business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

