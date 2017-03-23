Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Given a $150.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.
AYI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cowen and Company set a $285.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $242.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.25.
Shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) traded down 0.40% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.27. The company had a trading volume of 214,666 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.33. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $193.06 and a 1-year high of $280.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.03 and its 200-day moving average is $233.19.
Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.16. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm earned $821.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post $8.73 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.19, for a total transaction of $226,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,307 shares in the company, valued at $269,490.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $70,102,000. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in Acuity Brands by 2,896.3% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Acuity Brands by 25,047.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 357,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,438,000 after buying an additional 355,670 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $61,140,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Acuity Brands Company Profile
Acuity Brands, Inc is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America and other international markets. The Company operates through North American segment. The Company offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications.
