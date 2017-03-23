Actuant’s (ATU) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Actuant from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Actuant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Actuant in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Actuant from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actuant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of Actuant (NYSE:ATU) traded down 1.577% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.525. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,173 shares. The firm’s market cap is $1.57 billion. Actuant has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Actuant had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The firm earned $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Actuant’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Actuant will post ($0.01) EPS for the current year.

In other Actuant news, EVP Eugene Edward Skogg sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $115,417.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,143.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert C. Arzbaecher sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $318,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 494,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,703.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,104 shares of company stock worth $6,022,946 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth $28,871,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Actuant by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth $685,000.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

