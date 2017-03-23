Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Aegis

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Aegis in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Accuray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accuray in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) opened at 4.80 on Tuesday. Accuray has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $6.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The company’s market capitalization is $397.91 million.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.74 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accuray will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Accuray by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,571,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Accuray by 25.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,173,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,582,000 after buying an additional 842,912 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accuray by 23.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after buying an additional 697,473 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the third quarter valued at $15,148,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accuray by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated is a radiation oncology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets medical devices used in radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer patients. Its products include the CyberKnife Systems, the TomoTherapy Systems, and the Radixact Delivery Treatment Platform. Its technologies, the CyberKnife and TomoTherapy Systems, are designed to deliver treatments, including stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), image guided radiation therapy (IGRT) and adaptive radiation therapy.

