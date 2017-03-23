Accenture Plc (ACN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (down from $131.00) on shares of Accenture Plc in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays PLC reduced their price target on Accenture Plc from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Vetr upgraded Accenture Plc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.68 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture Plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture Plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Accenture Plc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) opened at 126.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.32 and its 200 day moving average is $118.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $108.66 and a one year high of $126.53.

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Accenture Plc had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post $5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $588,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,328 shares in the company, valued at $15,567,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $2,283,155 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture Plc during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Accenture Plc by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Accenture Plc during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture Plc by 11,613.0% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 124,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 123,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture Plc during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture Plc

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

