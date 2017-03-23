Acacia Mining PLC’s (ACA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 610 ($7.53) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.79) price target on shares of Acacia Mining PLC in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price target on Acacia Mining PLC to GBX 550 ($6.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded Acacia Mining PLC to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 362 ($4.47) to GBX 434 ($5.36) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.74) price target on shares of Acacia Mining PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.41) price target on shares of Acacia Mining PLC in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Mining PLC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 454.08 ($5.61).

Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) traded down 2.74% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 464.70. 646,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 480.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 453.98. Acacia Mining PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 259.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 615.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.91 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 0.08 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Acacia Mining PLC’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Acacia Mining PLC Company Profile

Acacia Mining Plc (Acacia), formerly African Barrick Gold Plc, is a gold miner and producer of gold in Africa. The Company is engaged in the mining, processing and sale of gold business. Its segments are North Mara gold mine, Bulyanhulu gold mine, Buzwagi gold mine, and Corporate and Exploration segment.

