ABB Ltd (ABB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ABB. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Natixis raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) traded up 0.99% during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 681,997 shares. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. ABB has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm earned $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABB will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a $0.7546 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 8.8% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,021,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,518,000 after buying an additional 323,643 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after buying an additional 56,840 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ABB by 27.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,884,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after buying an additional 629,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,914,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 12.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 939,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after buying an additional 101,241 shares during the period. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is engaged in power and automation technologies. The Company manages its business based on five divisions: Discrete Automation and Motion, Low Voltage Products, Process Automation, Power Products and Power Systems. The Discrete Automation and Motion division provides low-voltage and medium-voltage drive products and systems for industrial, commercial and residential applications.

