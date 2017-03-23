Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) CFO Steven A. Michaels Sells 10,000 Shares

Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 10,000 shares of Aaron's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $288,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) traded up 0.59% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.80. 385,159 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.27. Aaron's, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $34.22.

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Aaron's had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $794.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aaron's, Inc. will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Aaron's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aaron's by 352.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aaron's by 93.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron's by 471.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron's during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

AAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Aaron's from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aaron's in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Aaron's in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Aaron's in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Aaron's from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Aaron's Company Profile

Aaron’s, Inc (Aaron’s) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Company engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its Company-operated and franchised stores in Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

