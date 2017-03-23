A Schulman Inc (SHLM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Schulman Inc. operates in one industry segment which is the sale of plastic resins to customers who use the products as raw materials in their manufacturing operations. The Company purchases plastic resins and other materials which either can be sold directly to customers or used by the Company in the manufacture of other products for sale to customers. All of the products which the Company sells are used for the same purpose–as raw material to be molded or extruded by the Company’s customers. “

Shares of A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) traded up 0.16% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. 88,645 shares of the stock traded hands. A Schulman has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The stock’s market cap is $908.78 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86.

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. A Schulman had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $600 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that A Schulman will post $2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A Schulman by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in A Schulman by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in A Schulman by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in A Schulman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in A Schulman by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A Schulman Company Profile

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

