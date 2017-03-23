A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK) CEO Sells $58,278.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $58,278.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,156 shares in the company, valued at $868,094.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.45. 23,027 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.19.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals Inc will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from A-Mark Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $910,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRK. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.30 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc is a precious metal trading company. The Company is a wholesaler of gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion and related products, including bars, wafers, grain and coins. It distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints; provides financing for the purchase of bullion and numismatics; offers storage for bullion, and offers complementary products, such as consignment, customized finance and liquidity programs, such as repurchase (Repo) accounts, and trade quotes in a variety of foreign currencies.
