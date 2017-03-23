A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $58,278.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,156 shares in the company, valued at $868,094.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.45. 23,027 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.19.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals Inc will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from A-Mark Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK) CEO Sells $58,278.00 in Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/a-mark-precious-metals-inc-amrk-ceo-sells-58278-00-in-stock.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $910,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRK. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.30 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc is a precious metal trading company. The Company is a wholesaler of gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion and related products, including bars, wafers, grain and coins. It distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints; provides financing for the purchase of bullion and numismatics; offers storage for bullion, and offers complementary products, such as consignment, customized finance and liquidity programs, such as repurchase (Repo) accounts, and trade quotes in a variety of foreign currencies.

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.