40,583 Shares in ConocoPhillips (COP) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. GLG LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. GLG LLC now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) opened at 44.65 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. The company’s market capitalization is $55.18 billion.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post $0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -36.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “positive” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through six segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

