262,500 Shares in Klondex Mines Ltd (KLDX) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Klondex Mines Ltd (NASDAQ:KLDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.18% of Klondex Mines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLDX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Klondex Mines by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,730,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,475,000 after buying an additional 11,783,174 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Klondex Mines by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,875,000 after buying an additional 534,171 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Klondex Mines by 78.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,951,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after buying an additional 1,733,400 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Klondex Mines by 19.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,293,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,928,000 after buying an additional 535,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Klondex Mines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 872,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 25,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Klondex Mines Ltd (NASDAQ:KLDX) opened at 4.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $689.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54. Klondex Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12.

In related news, Director Blair Albert Schultz sold 108,400 shares of Klondex Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $574,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,664.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Fuller Matlack sold 10,000 shares of Klondex Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,488 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,379.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 354,723 shares of company stock worth $1,903,848.

About Klondex Mines

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

