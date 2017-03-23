20,183 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 15.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) opened at 59.12 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.57.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 7,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $496,287.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,281.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

