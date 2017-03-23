1Spatial PLC (SPA) Insider Andrew (Andy) Roberts Buys 1,100,000 Shares of Stock

1Spatial PLC (LON:SPA) insider Andrew (Andy) Roberts acquired 1,100,000 shares of 1Spatial PLC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($54,341.11).

Andrew (Andy) Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Andrew (Andy) Roberts acquired 2,000,000 shares of 1Spatial PLC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($74,101.52).

1Spatial PLC (LON:SPA) opened at 4.00 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 28.78 million. 1Spatial PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 5.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.59.

Separately, N+1 Singer reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of 1Spatial PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

About 1Spatial PLC

1Spatial plc is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is the development and sale of information technology software along with related consultancy and support. It operates through three segments: Geospatial, Cloud Services and Central costs. The Geospatial segment includes the core 1Spatial Group, including France and Belgium, and Laser Scan Inc The Cloud Services segment is represented by Enables IT and its two smaller businesses: Avisen and Storage Fusion Limited, and its associate, Sitemap Limited.

