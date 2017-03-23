170,000 Shares in Nike Inc (NKE) Acquired by Friess Associates LLC

Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 170,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at $130,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at $137,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) opened at 53.92 on Thursday. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business earned $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 11.60%. Nike’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/170000-shares-in-nike-inc-nke-acquired-by-friess-associates-llc.html.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen and Company downgraded Nike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morningstar, Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.43.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 136,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $7,089,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,737,851.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $10,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,987,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 636,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,477,680. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.