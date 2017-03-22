Zinc Media Group PLC (ZIN) Insider David Galan Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) insider David Galan acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,175.13).

David Galan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, David Galan acquired 400,000 shares of Zinc Media Group PLC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($4,940.10).

Shares of Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) opened at 1.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 4.40 million. Zinc Media Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.35 and a 1-year high of GBX 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.08.

Your IP Address:

Separately, N+1 Singer reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.