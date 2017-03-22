Zinc Media Group PLC (ZIN) Insider David Galan Acquires 400,000 Shares

Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) insider David Galan acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($4,940.10).

David Galan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, David Galan acquired 500,000 shares of Zinc Media Group PLC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,175.13).

Shares of Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) opened at 1.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.08. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 4.40 million. Zinc Media Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.35 and a 52-week high of GBX 2.05.

Separately, N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

