ZCL Composites Inc. (ZCL) Insider Sells C$13,600.00 in Stock

ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL) insider Michael Pejs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.60, for a total value of C$13,600.00.

Michael Pejs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael Pejs acquired 1,500 shares of ZCL Composites stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,080.00.

Shares of ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL) traded down 0.45% on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,090 shares. The firm has a market cap of $407.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. ZCL Composites Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Your IP Address:

ZCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price objective on ZCL Composites from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Paradigm Capital downgraded ZCL Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

ZCL Composites Company Profile

ZCL Composites Inc (ZCL) is a Canada-based manufacturer and supplier of fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) underground storage tanks. The Company also provides custom-engineered aboveground FRP and dual-laminate composite storage tanks, piping and lining systems, and related products and accessories, where corrosion resistance is a high priority.

Receive News & Ratings for ZCL Composites Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZCL Composites Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.