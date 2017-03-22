Zacks: Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) Given $5.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.15) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Town Sports International Holdings an industry rank of 150 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Town Sports International Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

In other Town Sports International Holdings news, insider Michelle Ryan sold 12,500 shares of Town Sports International Holdings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carolyn Spatafora sold 38,333 shares of Town Sports International Holdings stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $137,615.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,667 shares in the company, valued at $723,984.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,100 shares of company stock worth $291,516 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Town Sports International Holdings stock. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 134.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,467 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Town Sports International Holdings worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Town Sports International Holdings (NASDAQ:CLUB) opened at 3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. Town Sports International Holdings has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.20.

Your IP Address:

Town Sports International Holdings Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc is an owner and operator of fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States fitness. As of December 31, 2016, the Company, through its subsidiaries, operated 150 fitness clubs (clubs). It owned and operated a total of 102 clubs under the New York Sports Clubs (NYSC) brand name within a 120-mile radius of New York City as of December 31, 2016, including 35 locations in Manhattan.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.