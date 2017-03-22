Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Information Services Group, Inc. (III) to Hold

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on III. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Sunday, March 12th.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) opened at 3.06 on Monday. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The stock’s market capitalization is $109.51 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Weber Alan W boosted its position in Information Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Information Services Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 56.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 351.8% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc is a technology insights, market intelligence and advisory services company. The Company operates in the segment of fact-based sourcing advisory services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments through research, benchmarking, consulting and managed services with a focus on information technology, business process transformation, program management services and enterprise resource planning.

