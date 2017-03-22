Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GKN plc (GKNLY) to “Buy”

GKN plc (NASDAQ:GKNLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GKN plc operates as an engineering business serving the automotive, industrial, off-highway, and aerospace markets. It sells its products primarily to vehicle and aircraft manufacturers as well as, in Aerospace, to other tier one suppliers. It operates in four different business areas. Automotive segment supplies driveshaft, geared components, torque management devices, structural and engine components and substrates for catalytic converters. Powder Metallurgy segment produces powdered metal and sintered components for automotive and other industrial customers. OffHighway segment mainly designs and manufactures steel wheels and driveline products for the agricultural, construction and mining, and industrial machinery markets. Aerospace segment’ activities are concentrated on the production of airframe and engine structures, components and assemblies for both military and civil aerospace markets. GKN plc is headquartered in Redditch, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised GKN plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Liberum Capital cut GKN plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GKN plc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

GKN plc (NASDAQ:GKNLY) opened at 4.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 26.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. GKN plc has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $4.62.

GKN plc Company Profile

GKN plc is a global engineering company. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture and service of systems and components for original equipment manufacturers. The Company operates in four segments: GKN Aerospace, GKN Driveline, GKN Powder Metallurgy and GKN Land Systems. Its GKN Aerospace segment is a supplier of aerostructures, engine products and systems, and electrical wiring systems to the global aerospace industry.

