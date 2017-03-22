Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Federal Signal Co. (FSS) to Hold

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation is a manufacturer and worldwide supplier of safety, signaling and communications equipment, hazardous area lighting, fire rescue products, street sweeping and vacuum loader vehicles, parking control equipment, custom on-premise signage, carbide cutting tools, precision punches and related die components. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Federal Signal from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) opened at 13.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $813.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.53. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Federal Signal had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company earned $176.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post $0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 706.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Airain ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation designs and manufactures products and integrated solutions for municipal governmental industrial and commercial customers. The Company operates through two segments: Environmental Solutions Group, and Safety and Security Systems Group. Environmental Solutions Group is manufacturer and supplier of a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks and waterblasting equipment.

