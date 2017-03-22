Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH) to “Buy”

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) opened at 0.777 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The company’s market cap is $74.32 million. Bio-Path Holdings has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.19.

Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path Holdings stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.13% of Bio-Path Holdings worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused antisense drug development company. The Company utilizes a technology that achieves systemic delivery for target specific protein inhibition for any gene product that is over-expressed in disease. Its drug delivery and antisense technology, DNAbilize, is a platform that uses P-ethoxy, a deoxyribonucleic acid backbone modification.

