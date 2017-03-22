Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) to Hold

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturer and formulation of chemicals for crops, human and animal health protection. These chemicals which include insecticides, fungicides, molluscicides, growth regulatorsain, and soil fumigants, are marketed in liquid, powder, and granular forms. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AVD. Roth Capital set a $18.00 price target on shares of American Vanguard Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Feltl & Co. restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of American Vanguard Corp. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) opened at 15.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.29 million, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.27. American Vanguard Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm earned $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. American Vanguard Corp. had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Corp. will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from American Vanguard Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. American Vanguard Corp.’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other news, COO Ulrich Trogele bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute sold 20,000 shares of American Vanguard Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,323,373.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,105 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in American Vanguard Corp. by 18.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard Corp. during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in American Vanguard Corp. by 11.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in American Vanguard Corp. by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,915,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 142,125 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Vanguard Corp. by 642.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 54,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corp. Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico SA de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC CV (AMVAC CV), AMVAC Netherlands BV (AMVAC BV) and Envance Technologies, LLC (Envance).

