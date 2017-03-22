Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. FBR & Co cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) opened at 5.90 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The stock’s market capitalization is $568.62 million.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.29. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $300 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post ($0.79) EPS for the current year.

Your IP Address:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 28.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 20,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 61.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc (Ashford), together with its subsidiaries, is an externally advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through direct hotel investments segment. It is focused on investing in the hospitality industry with a focus on full-service upscale and upper-upscale hotels in the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.