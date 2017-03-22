Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Beadell Resources (BDREF) to Sell

Beadell Resources (NASDAQ:BDREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Beadell Resources Limited is a gold producer. It owns and operates the Tucano gold mine primarily in Brazil. Beadell Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia. “

Beadell Resources (NASDAQ:BDREF) opened at 0.205 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.059. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Beadell Resources has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

