Zacks: Edge Therapeutics Inc (EDGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “” from Brokerages

Edge Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EDGE) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Edge Therapeutics an industry rank of 150 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edge Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim restated an “in-line” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Edge Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Edge Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director James J. Loughlin bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,625 shares in the company, valued at $181,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,610. 44.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edge Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $102,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edge Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 23,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) opened at 7.79 on Wednesday. Edge Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. The firm’s market capitalization is $225.98 million.

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Edge Therapeutics will post ($1.72) EPS for the current year.

Your IP Address:

Edge Therapeutics Company Profile

Edge Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize, hospital-based therapies capable of transforming treatment paradigms in the management of life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Edge is evaluating EG-1962, its lead product candidate, in the Phase 3 NEWTON 2 study in adult patients with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edge Therapeutics (EDGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edge Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edge Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.