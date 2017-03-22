Zacks: Cheetah Mobile Inc (CMCM) Given $11.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:CMCM) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cheetah Mobile an industry rank of 70 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Instinet began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Cheetah Mobile (NASDAQ:CMCM) opened at 11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.53 billion. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $17.96.

Cheetah Mobile (NASDAQ:CMCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Cheetah Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheetah Mobile will post $0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 23,574 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 104,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 52,460 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $1,064,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc is a holding company. The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries, variable interest entities (VIEs) and a VIE’s subsidiary are engaged in the provision of online marketing services, Internet value-added services, and Internet security services and others. The Company operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels for its customers, both of which are powered by its cloud-based data analytics engines.

