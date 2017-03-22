Zacks: Brokerages Set $19.00 Price Target for CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $19.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CVR Energy an industry rank of 93 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) opened at 19.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. CVR Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm earned $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. CVR Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CVR Energy by 936.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in CVR Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc (CVR Energy) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing through its holdings in CVR Refining LP (CVR Refining or the Refining Partnership) and CVR Partners LP (CVR Partners or the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership). It operates under two business segments: petroleum (the petroleum and related businesses operated by the Refining Partnership) and nitrogen fertilizer (the nitrogen fertilizer business operated by the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership).

