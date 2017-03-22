Zacks: Analysts Set $30.00 Target Price for Graham Co. (GHM)

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) have been given an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Graham an industry rank of 89 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Sidoti raised Graham from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) opened at 22.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.92 million, a PE ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. Graham has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Graham had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Graham’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Graham will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Graham’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

In other Graham news, Director Gerard T. Mazurkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Graham by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. The Company designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. It is a nuclear code accredited fabrication and specialty machining company.

