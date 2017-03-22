Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Vetr raised Wynn Resorts, Limited from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.14 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Aegis reissued a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.99.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded up 0.59% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.41. The company had a trading volume of 966,915 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.91 and a 200 day moving average of $96.30. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $113.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.90.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The casino operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.36. The company earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5,683.62%. Wynn Resorts, Limited’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Wynn Resorts, Limited’s payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

In other Wynn Resorts, Limited news, EVP John Strzemp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $2,007,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,323 shares in the company, valued at $21,915,262.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 421.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 35,895 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 35.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,886,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 22.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 110,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,749,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts, Limited

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.