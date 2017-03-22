Wright Medical Group Inc (WMGI) Upgraded by Northcoast Research to “Buy”

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group Inc (NASDAQ:WMGI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

WMGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wright Medical Group to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) traded up 1.75% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 859,565 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. The firm’s market cap is $3.09 billion. Wright Medical Group has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $31.01.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $193.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group will post ($0.29) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wright Medical Group news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $227,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Stevens sold 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $330,714.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,800 shares of company stock worth $1,844,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMGI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 313,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 119,480 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the third quarter valued at about $21,380,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 655,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 105.3% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,074,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after buying an additional 550,990 shares during the last quarter.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group, Inc is a global specialty orthopaedic company. The Company through Wright Medical Technology, Inc (WMT) and other subsidiaries provides extremity and biologic solutions that enable clinicians to alleviate pain and restore the patients’ lifestyles. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International and BioMimetic.

