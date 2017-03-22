WPX Energy’s (WPX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at FBR & Co

FBR & Co restated their outperform rating on shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

“We reiterate our Outperform rating, $19 price target, and Alpha Generator status on shares of WPX Energy after updating our model for the latest financial and operations data, including the closing of its acquisition of Panther Energy. While a longer average lateral length has positive implications for our production forecast and estimates, the impact is mostly offset by a lower marked-to-market commodity price deck.”,” FBR & Co’s analyst wrote.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPX Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $20.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of WPX Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.49.

Shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) traded down 2.07% on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 3,757,625 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The firm’s market cap is $4.69 billion.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 178.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. The business earned $88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy will post ($0.58) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard E. Muncrief acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 732,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,778,621.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Lowrie acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,714.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in WPX Energy by 35.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in WPX Energy by 51.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 40,578 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in WPX Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in WPX Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

