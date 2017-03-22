Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WOR. Macquarie upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Worthington Industries from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) traded up 1.54% on Tuesday, reaching $50.92. 161,841 shares of the company were exchanged. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $727.80 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post $3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

