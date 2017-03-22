Wolseley plc (WOSYY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolseley plc (NASDAQ:WOSYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Wolseley is the world’s largest trade distributor of plumbing and heating products and a leading supplier of building materials. Wolseley operates in five geographic regions: the United States, Canada, the Nordic region, the United Kingdom and Central Europe and France. They supply customers in the new; repair, maintenance and improvement and civil infrastructure sectors. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WOSYY. Beaufort Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Wolseley plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Wolseley plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of Wolseley plc (NASDAQ:WOSYY) traded down 1.263% on Tuesday, reaching $6.255. 25,809 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.838. Wolseley plc has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88.

Your IP Address:

About Wolseley plc

Wolseley plc is the holding company of the Wolseley Group of companies. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordic, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolseley plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolseley plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.