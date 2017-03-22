WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,571,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.67% of WisdomTree Investments worth $39,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WETF. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) opened at 8.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 3.25.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post $0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $14.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 97,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $895,454.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc is an asset management company that focuses on exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Company’s family of ETFs includes fundamentally weighted funds that track its own indexes, funds that track third party indexes and actively managed funds. The Company operates through exchange traded products (ETP) sponsor and asset manager providing investment advisory services segment.

