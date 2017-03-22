Whitbread (WTBCY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitbread (NASDAQ:WTBCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants and coffee shops. The company’s business unit consists of Hotels and Restaurants and Costa. Hotels and Restaurants unit provides services in accommodation and food. Costa unit is engaged in the operations of branded, owned and franchised coffee shops. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Table Table, Brewers Fayre, Taybarns and Costa Coffee. Whitbread PLC is headquartered in Dunstable, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Whitbread (NASDAQ:WTBCY) traded up 0.384% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.594. 163 shares of the company were exchanged. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.562.

